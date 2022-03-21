A glimpse of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s house was seen in Amrita Arora’s latest picture, fans were happy

Bollywood’s most talked and favorite couple Kareena Kapoor Khan (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Saif Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan) got married in the year 2012. They are still counted among the idol couples. Even after so many years of marriage, the tremendous chemistry between the two remains intact. In 2016, the couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan. After this, in February 2021, Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh.

On social media, Kareena shares many pictures with herself and her family, in which fans keep getting glimpses of her life and home. Sometimes her pictures get a lot of love, and sometimes she also gets trolled. Despite all this, this family is ruling millions of hearts with their cute pictures.

(read this also- Kareena Kapoor trolled for the color of her face, netizens asked- ‘Why is your face red like tomato’)

Now let’s talk about the latest picture of Kareena and Saif’s house. Actually, on March 21, 2022, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s BFF Amrita Arora shared a picture on her Instagram story, in which a glimpse of Kareena and Saif’s house is being seen. Let us tell you that Kareena has recently returned to Mumbai after a holiday from Maldives. In such a situation, she met her friend, whose pictures she shared. This time Amrita uploaded a selfie, in which Kareena and Saif’s poolside dining table and Italian marble floor were seen behind them. Along with this photo he wrote, “It could be #Italianvibes! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

(read this also- Sonam Kapoor is pregnant, shared photos flaunting baby bump with husband, sister Riya expressed happiness)

As soon as this picture surfaced, the attention of Kareena and Saif’s fans on social media was taken to their luxurious house. One fan commented, “I will always love the atmosphere of his house, hope he shows his house in the interview one day.” While another fan wrote, “It’s so beautiful, I thought That, these pictures are from his vacation, but this is his house.” Check out the screenshots of the comments here.

Apart from this, Amrita Arora shared another picture on her Insta story, in which her BFF Kareena is seen sitting on a couch and talking on the phone. Sharing the picture, Kareena’s dearest friend Amrita wrote, “Very very busy @kareenakapoorkhan.” Reposting this picture of Amrita, Kareena wrote, “Back with my Ammu.”

(read this also- Sonam Kapoor is pregnant, shared photos flaunting baby bump with husband, sister Riya expressed happiness)

By the way, how did you like this picture of Saif and Kareena’s house? Do tell us by commenting, as well as if you have any suggestion, then definitely give it.

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or IOS (Apple)