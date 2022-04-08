A goal by Payet from elsewhere, AS Roma lose again (VIDEO)

At the beginning of the evening, Feyenoord and Slavia could not decide after the first leg of the quarter-finals of Prague Conference League football. Both the teams ended with a score of 3-3. Leading 1-2, the Dutch reversed position in the final quarter of an hour before being caught in the dying seconds.

Third in the Eredivisie, Feyenoord was quick to lead through Colombian Luis Sinistera (10th, 1–0) in this meeting in front of his supporters. Finished in the Europa League quarter-finals last season by Arsenal, Slavia Prague reacted at the end of the first half and restored parity thanks to former Ghent Peter Olayinka (41st, 1–1).

Not satisfied with this equalizer, the second in the Czech Championship took control after more than twenty minutes…