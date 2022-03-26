LATEST

‘A great privilege’ – Dr Tony Holohan steps down as CMO to accept Trinity job

Posted on
'A great privilege' - Dr Tony Holohan steps down as CMO to accept Trinity job

Ireland’s chief medical officer has resigned in favor of a professorship at Trinity College Dublin.

Today (Friday 25 March) it was confirmed in a statement that Dr. Tony Holohan has accepted a job as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the world-renowned university.

Speaking about the appointment, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said, “Since his appointment as Chief Medical Officer in December 2008, Dr. Hollohan has made a significant and lasting impact on health in Ireland. Throughout, Tony has used his public health leadership abilities, along with his many other skills and insights, to inform and influence decisions at the highest level to protect public health.

,

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top