‘A great privilege’ – Dr Tony Holohan steps down as CMO to accept Trinity job

Ireland’s chief medical officer has resigned in favor of a professorship at Trinity College Dublin.

Today (Friday 25 March) it was confirmed in a statement that Dr. Tony Holohan has accepted a job as Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the world-renowned university.

Speaking about the appointment, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said, “Since his appointment as Chief Medical Officer in December 2008, Dr. Hollohan has made a significant and lasting impact on health in Ireland. Throughout, Tony has used his public health leadership abilities, along with his many other skills and insights, to inform and influence decisions at the highest level to protect public health.

,