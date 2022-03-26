LATEST

A hagiography of an ambitious father

Posted on
Hollywood, Review, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew, Daniele Lawson, Layla Crawford, Erika Ringor, Noah Bean, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Live Schreiber and Susie Abromeit

Director Reynaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” is an unusual, inspiring sports drama. Designed as a biography, it is the story of an aspiring father who planned his daughters’ careers even before they were born. Centered around their father Richard Williams, the film aims to tell the story behind the two’s meteoric success. The greatest professional tennis players of all time, Venus and Serena Williams. Richard has a plan. He and his wife Oresin aka ‘Brandy’ (Aunjnew Ellis) would add two more children to their family, and those children would grow up to be tennis prodigies. And he does everything that needs to change to transform girls from prodigies to professional players. With a clear vision and 78-page plan, Richard is a dedicated, hardworking …

