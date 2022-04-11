A handful of French people vote in Pondicherry

Frenchmen from Pondicherry (southern India) did not crowd to present themselves on Sunday morning in front of the yellow wall of the French consulate, dating from the colonial era, to vote in the first round of the French presidential election.

Some of the 4,564 Frenchmen called to vote blame the late arrival of the summer or the professions of faith.

Shortly before 8 a.m. (4:30 a.m. Paris time), a line of about fifteen voters waited, mostly elderly women. Dressed in brightly colored saris, they waited to be able to enter to vote, French identity cards in hand.