A handful of French people vote in Pondicherry

A handful of French people vote in Pondicherry

<p>A French citizen prepares to vote in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Pondicherry</p>“Width =” 245 “height =” 163 “Src =” data: image / Png; Bse64, iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAAAMAAAACCAIAAAASFvFNAAAABmJLR0QA8wDzAPNl4f / dAAAACXBIWXMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAFklEQVQI12P8 / Fkshavandavandevnnaaashfargladhtgॊgaaaabrjriu5arkrjrggg == “Srchset =” Https://wwvkllibrekbe/resisher/-TYQtUCsq-mjab5oshjfa9hdn0k7a= /245×163/filters:quality(70):focal(117.5×86.5:127.5×76.5)/cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ipmgroup/U6EHXLLXFZGZTADOHFPJZ5ZZFE.jpg 480w” data- data-optimumx=”1″/></div></div></figure></div><p class=Frenchmen from Pondicherry (southern India) did not crowd to present themselves on Sunday morning in front of the yellow wall of the French consulate, dating from the colonial era, to vote in the first round of the French presidential election.

Some of the 4,564 Frenchmen called to vote blame the late arrival of the summer or the professions of faith.