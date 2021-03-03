A hangover, and some selfless teammates: Wilt Chamberlain became his 100 point record milestone in 1962. sport

After scoring a total of 100 points in a game on day one of the 49th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain, we look to the highest scoring performance ever.

Wilt Chamberlain is a name that almost everyone knows who considers the league. He is a superb scorer and was a huge on the board. In his 14-year NBA career, he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game. In his rookie season, Wilt averaged 37.6 points in the mind and rebounded 27.0 in the game.

Also read: “Will Michael Jordan play us 3v1 for home?”

Two years later, Wilt averaged 50.4 points and rebounded to 25.7 games. In the present day league, a player is observed to score 50 in a competition. In the 1961–62 season, if Wilt scored 50, he was under his season average!

Everything fell for Wilt Chamberlain to record a 100-point game

Back in 1962, the Warriors were scheduled to play the New York Knicks. Chamberlain was set for the match against 6’10 center Phil Jordan. However, just before the game, Jordan became mysteriously unavailable.

The Knicks office claimed it was the flu, but his colleagues believed otherwise. There was news from inside the locker room that it was a case of bad hangover.

Darral Imhoff started against backup center Chamberlain, but could not handle the size of Wilt in the post. He could only play 20 minutes due to foul troubles, which left the rogue Cleveland Buckner against Wilt for the rest of the game.

Wilt Chamberlain’s top scoring game 100 PTS, 25 REB

78 PTS, 43 REB

73 PTS, 36 REB

73 PTS, 14 REB

72 PTS, 18 REB

70 PTS, 18 REBpic.twitter.com/aV3wCH1rIQ – Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) 2 March, 2021

Also read: “Still Bothers Me for Not Making the All-Star Game”: LeBron James Explains Why He Still Not Naming All-Star as a Cheater in 2004

Chamberlain took full advantage of this, as he scored 100 points in 36–63 marksmanship. He made 28 of his 32 free throws, which was unusual as Wilt was a 51.1% free-throw shooter.

Wilt’s teammates saw that they had a chance to reach the 100-point milestone, so they started feeding them the ball in the fourth quarter. He would drop open shots and pass the ball to him. In order to help Wilt hit more shots, he began fouling the Knicks, gaining possession faster. This resulted in Wilt attempting 21 shots alone in the final quarter.

With such peers, and the rival center was fortunate to have Chamberlain. He set a record that has not been broken in 59 years and does not look like it will break soon.