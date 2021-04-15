A heartbroken Saradha to go missing: Kaatrukkenna Veli

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Vijay TV’s newly launched present Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for extra drama with Madhavan framing Vennila for theft and Surya hurting Saradha along with his hateful phrases.

Within the present observe it’s seen that Madhavan tries to abuse Vennila. Vennila pushes him away and ran away. Madhavan will get his head hit on the cabinet and falls unconscious. Mahadevan calls Surya and arms the cellphone to Saradha asking her to talk. Saradha needs Surya on his birthday. Surya will get offended and lashes out at Saradha. He asks her to die which breaks Saradha’s coronary heart. Mahadevan will get shocked with Surya’s talks and apologizes to Saradha on behalf of Surya. In the meantime Sowmiya and Madhavan dad and mom come again residence. They shocked on seeing Madhavan unconscious. They wake him and questions what occurred. Madhavan understands that the household is unaware of his crime and frames Vennila for theft. He says that he noticed Vennila stealing the jewels and tried to cease her, however she pushed him and run away. Nonetheless Sowmiya doesn’t consider his phrases and realizes one thing fallacious occurred with Vennila. She asks Madhavan to inform the reality, however Madhavan keep agency in his lie. Different hand, a livid Mahadevan returns residence and scolds Surya for hurting his mom.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be seen that Mahadevan will obtain a name from the hospital that Saradha is lacking. Mahadevan will get shocked. Bhanumathi will ask Mahadevan what occurred. Mahadevan will inform to Bhanumathi Shyamala about Saradha’s lacking. Surya will hear too and can get shocked.

The place Saradha went? Will Surya understand his mistake and can seek for his mom?

