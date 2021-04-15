ENTERTAINMENT

A heartbroken Saradha to go missing: Kaatrukkenna Veli

Avatar
By
Posted on
A heartbroken Saradha to go missing: Kaatrukkenna Veli

Kaatrukenna Veli Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Vijay TV’s newly launched present Kaatrukkenna Veli is gearing up for extra drama with Madhavan framing Vennila for theft and Surya hurting Saradha along with his hateful phrases.

Within the present observe it’s seen that Madhavan tries to abuse Vennila. Vennila pushes him away and ran away. Madhavan will get his head hit on the cabinet and falls unconscious. Mahadevan calls Surya and arms the cellphone to Saradha asking her to talk. Saradha needs Surya on his birthday. Surya will get offended and lashes out at Saradha. He asks her to die which breaks Saradha’s coronary heart. Mahadevan will get shocked with Surya’s talks and apologizes to Saradha on behalf of Surya. In the meantime Sowmiya and Madhavan dad and mom come again residence. They shocked on seeing Madhavan unconscious. They wake him and questions what occurred. Madhavan understands that the household is unaware of his crime and frames Vennila for theft. He says that he noticed Vennila stealing the jewels and tried to cease her, however she pushed him and run away. Nonetheless Sowmiya doesn’t consider his phrases and realizes one thing fallacious occurred with Vennila. She asks Madhavan to inform the reality, however Madhavan keep agency in his lie. Different hand, a livid Mahadevan returns residence and scolds Surya for hurting his mom.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be seen that Mahadevan will obtain a name from the hospital that Saradha is lacking. Mahadevan will get shocked. Bhanumathi will ask Mahadevan what occurred. Mahadevan will inform to Bhanumathi Shyamala about Saradha’s lacking. Surya will hear too and can get shocked.

The place Saradha went? Will Surya understand his mistake and can seek for his mom?

To get newest updates of your favourite exhibits, preserve checking this area.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top