‘A hilarious ride from beginning to end’ – TheMiracleTech

After a long time, we are going to see a complete entertainment and the film Hathi Ratnalu is ready for release as Mahashivratri special on 11th of this month. While the title song featuring the unique qualities of lead actors Naveen Polishetti, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna received good response, the melodious number Chitty became a chartbuster.

The teaser of the film Rathalu promised that the film would be an entertaining entertainer. And the trailer raised the bar higher. The presence of three comedy stars and a beautiful girl is making people eager to see the film in theaters. As director Anudeep K.V.

Meanwhile, before the film’s release, the makers opted for an attention-grabbing promotion. They are interacting with the youth going from place to place. A massive promotional event in Warangal will be attended by Vijay Deverakonda today.

Let us see if the film will live up to the expectations and will give energy to the fasters throughout the day on Mahashivaratri.

