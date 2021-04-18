A Hope – Riansh Fan Fiction (Chapter 6) – TMT Updates

@Yashi they are going to be one quickly ,dont fear

sooooooooooo,lets start

she had turn out to be alcholic and workoholic after Riddhima left him.he tried to outs ahaana however failed. Sia hardly talked to him.ishaani,aryaan and chachi have a change of coronary heart .

Unknown: “vansh beta have one thing ”

Vansh:”how can I maa ?”

Sure vansh mom was alive.

Flashback:

8 years in the past,when vansh tried to cease Riddhima, he failed however he recieved a letter that she had discovered uma in a psychological asylum and was getting her handled.tgis is deal with.

4 years again ,she got here again match and high quality residence. Dadi died a yr in the past.

(LOL I killed her right here as I wasn’t liking the budhiyas charecter in present.)

Sakshi is a grown up woman now.

Vansh pov

I miss you riddima, the place are you??

Please give me one final likelihood I gained’t dissappoint you. Plss

His chain of thought have been damaged by angre. Boss we have now obtained the cope with malhotras and they’re inviting us forgot dinner.

Vansh: okay we are going to go,ask total household to prepare.

KHURANA MANSION

Outdoors look of mansion:

Corridor and staircase

Visitor Bed room 1

Bed room 1

Bed room 2

Bed room 3

Bed room 4

Bed room 5

Bed room 6

Kitchen

Health club

Swiming pool

All Raisinghanias have been shocked with grandeur of the mansion.it was certainly a powerful one.

NEW FAMILY

Randheer khurana, biggrst khurana brother, workholic has sof nook for Riddhima.

Aryaman taneja

Randheer and veers greatest pal.has crush on Riddhima

Veer and pragati malhotra.randheers elder brother,treags Riddhima like sister.

Samaira taneja

Arymans sister, Riddhima bff has crush on Randheer.

Ridhan malhotra

Riddhima’s son,has good bond with all household

Pari Malhotra

Veer and pragatis daughter

Sakshi Raisinghania

Ishangres daughter

precap: dreadful reuninon

