A Hope – Riansh Fan Fiction (Chapter 6) – TMT Updates

@Yashi they are going to be one quickly ,dont fear
@Shivangi thanks lots,my papa is okay now @Ishu tysm

@R.N 😇,ty will do this quickly

@Sweety thanks

@Vyshnavi tysm

@Aisha08 tysm,a great deal of love

@AarushiSoni thanks

@Pomu tysm,love you a large number

sooooooooooo,lets start

she had turn out to be alcholic and workoholic after Riddhima left him.he tried to outs ahaana however failed. Sia hardly talked to him.ishaani,aryaan and chachi have a change of coronary heart .
Unknown: “vansh beta have one thing ”
Vansh:”how can I maa ?”
Sure vansh mom was alive.
Flashback:
8 years in the past,when vansh tried to cease Riddhima, he failed however he recieved a letter that she had discovered uma in a psychological asylum and was getting her handled.tgis is deal with.
4 years again ,she got here again match and high quality residence. Dadi died a yr in the past.
(LOL I killed her right here as I wasn’t liking the budhiyas charecter in present.)
Sakshi is a grown up woman now.

Vansh pov
I miss you riddima, the place are you??
Please give me one final likelihood I gained’t dissappoint you. Plss 😥😰😢😭

His chain of thought have been damaged by angre. Boss we have now obtained the cope with malhotras and they’re inviting us forgot dinner.

Vansh: okay we are going to go,ask total household to prepare.

KHURANA MANSION

Outdoors look of mansion:

Corridor and staircase

Hall and staircase

Visitor Bed room 1

Bed room 1

Bed room 2

Bed room 3

Bed room 4

Bed room 5

Bed room 6

Kitchen

Health club

Swiming pool

All Raisinghanias were shocked with grandeur of the mansion

NEW FAMILY

Randheer khurana, biggrst khurana brother, workholic has sof corner for Riddhima

Aryaman tanejaRandheer and veers best friend

Veer and pragati malhotra

Samaira tanejaArymans sister, Riddhima bff has crush on Randheer

Arymans sister, Riddhima bff has crush on Randheer.

Ridhan malhotra
Riddhima’s son,has good bond with all household

Pari Malhotra
Veer and pragatis daughter

Sakshi Raisinghania
Ishangres daughter

precap: dreadful reuninon

Hello my lovlies,how was the chapter??
Let me know within the feedback under . from now i’ll attempt to put up commonly .Thanks you a lot on your love guys. i learn all of your feedback,overwelhmed.thanks lots

