Sacramento – Six people, aged 21 to 57, were killed in a barrage of gunfire in downtown Sacramento over the weekend in one of the deadliest mass killings in city history, the county coroner’s office said Monday.

It is still unclear who was behind the shooting outside the nightclub in the early hours of Sunday afternoon on Monday. Police Chief Katherine Lester said several gunmen were involved.

Police said on Monday they had arrested Dandre Martin, whom they described as a “related suspect” in the shooting. Police said in a statement that Mr. Martin was arrested on charges of assault and illegal weapon possession, and that officers searched three residences in the Sacramento area in connection with the case.

Deceased – three …