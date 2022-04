Wellington Phoenix beat defending champions Melbourne City 6-0 in an A-League match played in Sydney on Saturday.

Entering the competition on a two-game winning streak, Phoenix crashed back to earth, leaving no response to a massive offense in Melbourne.

This is Phoenix’s heaviest defeat under coach Ufuk Tale and their worst loss since 2016, when they lost 6–0 to Melbourne City. This equals the margin of their biggest loss of 7–1 against Sydney FC in 2013.