A-League Women’s Football Grand Final coach in dark about future of competition

With the A-League women’s season concluding on Sunday, neither of the two Grand Final coaches knows when they will next take charge of their teams.

Melbourne Victory sealed their second-straight championship with a 2–1 win over Sydney FC, with goals from Amy Jackson and Katherine Zimmerman taking the advantage.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Melbourne Victory coach Jeff Hopkins with Football Ferns players Claudia Bunge (R) and Polly Doran before the A-League Women’s Grand Final.

Courtney Vines pulled one back for Sydney and, if it weren’t for the player-of-the-match performance from Victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont, there could have been more.

There was a sense of despair for both Victory coach Jeff Hopkins and Sydney counterpart Ante Zurich that they did not know when the next season would begin…