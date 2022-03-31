A lemons becomes a mother for the second time

Presenter Ann Lemmens (41) has become a mother for the second time. This is evident from a photo on social media, in which she is on a trip with her family and Pram.

Presenter, which Can be seen every Friday in the new season of the voice Kids, has been in a relationship with film director Sam Austin for three years. Lemmens announced in September that she is happily expecting her second child. She already has a daughter, Zappa Rosa (7), from her previous marriage to artist Arne Quinz.

Apart from what she occasionally shares on Instagram, Lemons also protects her personal life from the media. Therefore it is not known what the new sprout is called and whether it is a boy or a girl.