A look at how the Qatar tournament shaped up

Lionel Messi against Robert Lewandowski. If Spain is playing Germany in the Battle of the Giants. And Luis Suarez potentially ‘handed’ another game against old foes Ghana.

Replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. (source: istock.com)

Here’s a look at how the World Cup draw has set up some interesting prospects for the tournament in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Group A – Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador

Hosts Qatar will make their World Cup debut against Ecuador on 21 November in the tournament’s opening match.

The Netherlands, three-time World Cup runners-up, will open against new African champions Senegal.

Group B – England, USA, Iran, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

England will open against Iran in a World Cup game for the first time between the countries.

England and America will…