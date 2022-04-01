‘a lot of work to do’

CALGARY – Darryl Sutter has spent the better part of the week reminding his players that he hasn’t made the playoffs yet.

However, playoff-style hockey is here.

It would be better if they get used to it.

Like their loss in the Colorado Avalanche two nights earlier, the Flames found themselves struggling to generate offense in a tight game in which the rink seemed small.

This time it was a LA Kings neutral zone trap that did well for most of the evening to contain the flames in a game that was eventually settled in a shootout.

For a Calgary club that had not lost two games in a row for more than two months, the 3–2 defeat could serve as a wake-up call of sorts, with the team looking to climb to the top of the Pacific Division. had played But to be improved.

Attention to detail is…