A major power outage in Brussels

About 50 roads in Avere and Scherbeek were affected due to the power outage on Wednesday afternoon.

YouNetwork manager Sibelga said on its website that since 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, about 50 roads, streets and squares in Aver and Scherbeek were out of power. By 2.30 pm, power was restored to about half the customers.

“It is a fairly large supply station that supplies about thirty cabins, which in turn supply several roads or a small district”, explained a spokesman for Cibelga. “In this type of cabin, there are two cables, which allows the cabin to be re-supplied via another cable in the event of a problem. From…