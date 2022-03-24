A Male Contraceptive Pill Could Expand Birth Control Options

Today, scientists reported a non-hormonal male contraceptive that effectively prevented pregnancy in rats without obvious side effects.

A wide variety of contraceptive methods are available to women, such as the pill and copper coil, and men can now see their options expand.

Condoms and vasectomy are just some of the birth control options men currently have, both of which are flawed.

Condoms are expensive and single-use, whereas vasectomy is permanent, with the exception of reversal surgery…