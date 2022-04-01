A medical plane went in search of one of the Argentines who had fled to Mexico. Darian Stacko’s relatives raise money to bring him back

A private medical plane took off From Jorge Newbery Airport in the city of Buenos Aires this morning, to repatriate one of these two young men native of bahia blanca run over by last weekend a police patrol car of the Mexican state of Cozumel, His family informed today.

The plane Cozumel with medical personnel will bring back one of the youths crushed by a police mobile from the Directorate of Public Security while they were on a motorcycle. is about Darien Stacko, 28-year-old, who is hospitalized in intensive care. for its part, light mesh, 28 also, had to have a leg amputated and will be in the clinic for a few more days.

“The plane left for Mexico at six in the morning,”…