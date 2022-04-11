A national strike of carriers began: where is the mobilization on routes and ports

Today’s Argentine Transporters Federation (Fetra), The unit that brought together people who, for example, handled grain shipments in trucks, began a national strike demanding an update of its service rates amid a decrease and a rise in prices. gas.

The protest is accompanied by mobilization along routes, storage plants and grain ports. Strictly speaking, there are concentrations in Korea, Diego de Alvear, Estación Diaz, General Pico, Coronel Pringles, Canada de Gomez, among other places. In addition, union sources indicated that the strike in the port area of ​​Rosario, Quequén-Necochia, was complete.

According to Agroentregas, 1,170 trucks entered the port area of ​​Gran Rosario today, when last week they averaged 6,000 units per…