Rolex GMT Master II Black and Green (2022): a new version with unique colors

At the opening of the Watches and Wonders Show in Geneva, the Swiss luxury watchmaker has unveiled a revamped version of the renowned Rolex GMT Master II.

From March 30 to April 5, the Watch & Wonders show will delight watch lovers with the presence of the biggest watch and luxury industries: Chanel, Chopard, Hublot, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Patek Philippe and Vacheron. Konstantin name but a few. But there is one that sets it apart from the others, which has made its creations more than watches, but real symbols of life: Rolex.

With its GMT Master II range, Rolex has been able to reach a professional clientele, watch lovers and curious …