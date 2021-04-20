A new welterweight champion to be crowned in Dominican Miracle at Titan FC 69

Titan Preventing Championship officers have introduced the lineup for Titan FC 69 which takes place on the Centro Olimpico Pabellon de Esgrima in Santo Domingo, and will likely be broadcast dwell on UFC Battle Go on Friday, Might 14. Titan FC will host the struggle card in affiliation with their strategic companions in Preventing Power, a Dominican Miracle based mostly blended martial arts group.

“We’re excited to proceed our strategic partnership and expertise sharing association with Preventing Power RD to showcase the up and coming expertise within the Dominican Miracle, Caribbean, and the better Latin America markets,” mentioned Titan FC COO Lex McMahon.

Headlining the struggle card within the Dominican Miracle, will likely be a struggle between high 170-pounders in Dilano Taylor (5-1) and undefeated Carlos Matos (8-0).

Taylor and Matos will every look to seize the promotion’s vacant welterweight title within the Titan FC 69 essential occasion. Earlier champion Michael Graves was stripped of the championship after failing to make weight for his title protection in opposition to Oton Jasse in November 2020.

“Michael Graves is a really gifted fighter and was a wonderful champion who we look ahead to having struggle for us once more within the close to future,” McMahon mentioned.

Titan FC 69 will kick off with preliminary bouts on the promotion’s Fb web page starting at 6 p.m. ET, adopted by the principle card on UFC Battle Go starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Titan FC 69 Battle Card:

Essential Card:

Dilano Taylor (5-1) vs. Carlos Matos (8-0) – for Titan FC welterweight title

Rami Hamed (9-3-0-1) vs. Warren Smith (7-11) – welterweight

Lucas Marte (6-1) vs. Jhonasky Sojo (11-3) – Preventing Power Grand Prix light-weight title – 5 rounds

Devon Dixon (2-0) vs. Oscar Diaz (2-2) – welterweight

Oscar Sosa (13-2) vs. Steve Berbin (10-6) – mild heavyweight

Luis Rodriguez (9-2) vs. Jason Eastman (6-3) – flyweight

Dean Barry (3-1) vs. Reynaldo Acevedo (8-2) – 160 lb. catchweight

Preliminary Card:

Ty Kalista (4-4) vs. Kenny Porter (4-2) – featherweight

Jarret Betancourt (1-0) vs. TBD – flyweight

Sean Mora (0-0) vs. Luis Peralta (4-2) – bantamweight

Juan Marcos St. Jusca (10-4) vs. Elias Santos (2-3) – light-weight

