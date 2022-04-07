A No-Knock Warrant Shot Amir Locke’s Cops

Photo: Carem Yusel/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, protesters gathered in Minneapolis, once again demanding justice for a young black man killed by police. rich lockeA 22-year-old man was shot dead on February 2 during the execution of a no-knock warrant by SWAT officers. The warrant itself did not name Locke, nor was he a suspect in the investigation, and a lawyer for his family said he was in an apartment living with a cousin.

In the wake of the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey paused no-knock warrant in city, And on April 5, Frey ordered the dismantling of most Unannounced search…