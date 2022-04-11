A play-in tournament breakdown and predictions

Here’s a closer look at the play-in tournaments that will determine the final two spots in the NBA playoffs in each conference.

The NBA regular season is now officially over, and that means one thing. NBA playoff basketball is about to begin. before the start of the real playoffs this Saturday, April 16; The play-in tournament must take place in the Eastern and Western Conferences for the seventh and eighth seeds to be first.

Teams from the East:

Seventh seed – Brooklyn Nets

8th seed – Cleveland Cavaliers

9th seed – Atlanta Hawks

10th seed – Charlotte Hornets

Teams from the West:

Seventh seed – Minnesota Timberwolves

8th seed – Los Angeles Clippers

9th seed – New Orleans Pelicans

10th seed – San Antonio Spurs

Playoff basketball brings a different intensity…