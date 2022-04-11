A play-in tournament breakdown and predictions

Here’s a closer look at the play-in tournaments that will determine the final two spots in the NBA playoffs in each conference.
The NBA regular season is now officially over, and that means one thing. NBA playoff basketball is about to begin. before the start of the real playoffs this Saturday, April 16; The play-in tournament must take place in the Eastern and Western Conferences for the seventh and eighth seeds to be first.
Teams from the East:
- Seventh seed – Brooklyn Nets
- 8th seed – Cleveland Cavaliers
- 9th seed – Atlanta Hawks
- 10th seed – Charlotte Hornets
Teams from the West:
- Seventh seed – Minnesota Timberwolves
- 8th seed – Los Angeles Clippers
- 9th seed – New Orleans Pelicans
- 10th seed – San Antonio Spurs
Playoff basketball brings a different intensity…
