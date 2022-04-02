A powerful earthquake with a tremor in San Juan lasted several seconds and was felt in Córdoba, Mendoza and Chile

A strong quake, with a tremor in San Juan, shocked the province just after 8:30 a.m. and was also felt in Mendoza, Córdoba and neighboring Chile. According to the National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRESS), it lasted several seconds and had a magnitude of 5.2 inches Richter scale,

The preliminary report published by Impress on its page indicates that The depth of movement was 110 km and its intensity (measured on the Richter scale) was 5.2.

According to kyo’s diaryThe duration of the earthquake was long and forced those who were there Commercial areas to go out of business due to exposure to the elements. in schools, where the children were already in the classroom, Relevant protocols were established.

for his part…