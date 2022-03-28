A Prelude to Total War

If next week’s feature-length finale is the main course, this really quite weird episode isn’t so much an appetizer, but rather using up everything in the fridge that might otherwise be clogged. Basically, this episode is an omelet. Is it a good omelet, like the one with cheese and spinach, or the crap with onions? Hmm. It depends on how much you care about the advancement of Season 6’s already fairly threadbare plot. If that’s why you’re here, we’re afraid to say you’ll be hungry.

Not that the episode is without merit. Producer Steven Knight recently described the upcoming finale peaky blinders’ The main series as “the end of the beginning rather than the beginning of the end”. It is highly likely that next week’s episode will be a dry run for the viewers…