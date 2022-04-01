A Proclamation on World Autism Awareness Day, 2022

On World Autism Awareness Day, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the more than 5 million Americans living with autism are able to make the most of their talents and participate fully in our society, and we Celebrate the contributions Autistic Americans make to our families, our communities, our nation and the world.

We have made significant progress in recent years in improving access to opportunity for people with developmental disabilities. However, many autistic individuals still experience gaps in employment and income. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated these inequalities, creating unique challenges and stresses for people with autism and their families.

This is why my administration is committed to removing systemic barriers with the people…