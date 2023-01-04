A professor of sports law talks about Ronaldo’s penalty and its implementation mechanism

Dave Kumar, a lawyer and professor of sports law, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty must be sent by the English Football Association within the international card.

Dave revealed during his meeting with “In the Goal”: Ronaldo’s penalty is internal in England, and it may have a way to implement it in Saudi Arabia, which is effective, and the decision stipulated that he stop in the first two upcoming matches, whether with Manchester United or another club.

He added: If the English Football Association sends the penalty within the international card of the Saudi Football Association, then the player will be suspended, and if he does not send, he will play without stopping.