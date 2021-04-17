A Quest for the Heart – Episode 13 – TMT Updates

Hello all, sorry for the delay. Truly I write all these episodes from my telephone and it’s fairly exhausting to kind on a small keyboard. I’ve tried to do it on my laptop computer however I can’t get the image to load so I’ll simply do it from right here. That’s why there may be at all times a delay in posting. Anyway hope you take pleasure in this episode ❤️

Epi begins ..

VR mansion..

Vansh goes to the basement to test on Dangle. He sees him tied up and goes in the direction of the cells.

Vansh: Let’s make this easy we could..why did you go to Kabir?

Dangle: …

Vansh: Solutions nowwww!

Dangle: Face it Mr Vansh, he’s a significantly better supplier than you. He may get me much more issues than you ever may, there’s no partnership that may be shaped between us each. You’re dropping your contact man

Vansh was getting indignant and crunched up his hand.

Vansh: Thoughts your tongue and keep in mind who you might be speaking too okay.

He walks away whereas Dangle smirks.

Riddhima’s POV

Riddhima: I must see Vansh

She walks round the home and eventually spots him popping out from behind the hallway. He sees her and wanders what occurred. She shortly runs and almost falls however Vansh catches her and carries her in his arms

Vansh: Woah sweetheart. What’s the rush? There is no such thing as a menace right here

Riddhima: S..Sorry sorry I used to be scared being alone. Why did you allow me this morning?

Vansh: you have been sleeping so peacefully and I didn’t need to disturb you.

He places her gently again on the ground whereas stabling her along with his arm.

Vansh: So the place have been you speeding too?

Riddhima: I wished to thanks for final evening. I’m sorry the nightmare at all times appears to come back each evening when I attempt to sleep peacefully.

Vansh: What occurred up to now?

Riddhima: Let’s simply say it was exhausting. There was a boy that liked me in then starting however then held me as his maid for greater than 5 years he wouldn’t let me go even exterior for some contemporary air. I couldn’t get free till I discovered a manner out of that torture home and seeked assist.

She began to sob with tears in her eyes.

Vansh was shocked to listen to Riddhima’s story. He couldn’t imagine what he was listening to as a result of he had expertise nearly the identical factor as he did with Anupriya and his dad. That’s why he had no place for different issues together with his personal emotions.

Vansh grabbed maintain of Riddhima and pulled her right into a hug. She began to cry into his shirt as they stood in one another’s embrace for a very long time.

Vansh: Now I perceive how you might be so courageous and robust.

Riddhima: I’m not

Vansh broke the hug and lifted Riddhima’s chin to satisfy his eyes.

Vansh: You’re in my eyes and at all times might be. Come on let’s go to the kitchen, you appear like you might use some meals.

Riddhima’s eyes lit up with pleasure hastily from the point out of meals.

Riddhima; Yayyyy

Vansh laughed as he watched her interior youngster popping out of her. He walked together with her and lead her to the eating room.

In the meantime in one other constructing..

Kabir was on the telephone speaking to Aakash.

Kabir: Hearken to me. I want a plan to destroy Riddhima and Vansh.

Aakash: I’m warning you Kabir, don’t contact my sister. I’ve already risked every part by faking this cope with him however I’m not doing something that can trigger hurt to Riddhima. She is my sister.

Kabir; I do know that dude however please it’s essential.

Aakash: Inform me your thought then I’ll resolve.

Kabir tells the plan in mute..

Aakash: Truly that may be a nice plan. So long as you promise to not damage my sister I’m with you. I’ll drop this faux deal and be a part of you. Ought to I get Riddhima out of that home?

Kabir: No she is an effective assert in all of this. Don’t fear.

Kabir (pondering): Dumb particular person. My motive is to destroy them each. If you happen to are available my manner I’ll shoot. He laughs

Kabir hangs up after which telephones Ahana to inform her the dialog. They resolve on the subsequent stage of their plan.

Precap: Vansh takes Riddhima out for dinner whereas Kabir turns up at VR mansion secretly to steal a secret weapon.