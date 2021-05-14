A Quest for the Heart – Episode 17

Hi all, I am back again. Hope you all are fine. This month is very busy because of exams and assignments but I will try and find time to come here and write too so bear with me please. Thank you all for the continuos support and hope you will continue to stick with my story too.

Epi starts…

Riddhima and Vansh are still in each others embrace when Vansh realised what Riddhima had just said..he broke the hug and made Riddhima face him.

Riddhima: Sorry Vansh, I didn’t mean what I said…

Vansh: Are you sure you didn’t mean it? (he winks)

Riddhima blushes and turns away.

Vansh noticed she was shy: Not a problem sweetheart, I am glad you care so much for me.

Riddhima again blushed as Vansh turned and walked out the room.

Riddhima (thinking): What is wrong with me? Why am I feeling like this? I am so confused…

Vansh comes downstairs to look for Angre. He finds him standing by the office and walks up to him.

Angre: Boss..how is Riddhima?

Vansh was puzzled: Since when did you care so much about her?

Angre: Chill boss, it was just a question.

Vansh: Shes fine Angre. Now did you lock Kabir downstairs?

Angre: Yes boss, all is ready, you can talk to him when you are ready.

Vansh: We can go now, let me just load my gun. I have a feeling they want to do things the hard way.

After loading his gun, Vansh made his way down to the basement with Angre and opened the door. The first thing he noticed was Kabir being tied up on a chair with Hang locked in a cell opposite him.

Vansh: Hello boys! Lovely day don’t you think?

Hang and Kabir swoled.

Kabir: Ahh great to see you again bro..how’s Riddhima?

Vansh: Don’t you dare start Kabir and don’t say her name with your dirty mouth.

Kabir: Ooo looks like I hit a nerve didn’t I, shes beautiful tho I have got to give you that. You have great taste.

Vansh: KABIRRR

Angre held Vansh by the arm

Angre: Boss..he is just trying to push your buttons. Calm down.

Vansh: Okay Kabir, you wanna do things the hard way?

He pointed the gun at Kabir and yelled.

Vansh: Tell me why did you go against me?

Kabir: I can’t tell you much but I can give you one clue, you need to watch out for Aakash. He may not be the person he says to be.

Vansh: Whatt?? How do you know Aakash?

Kabir: Arey Vansh, here I am trying to help you and you are treatening me what is this yar?

Vansh: How do I know you are not lying?

Kabir: Come on Vansh..there is not much I can do being tied up here why would I lie?

Vansh turned and nodded at Angre and then walked out the room.

Angre: Come on boys, I have special treatment in order of Vansh for the both of you.

Meanwhile in Riddhima’s room..

Ishani brings tea and stop outside Riddhima’s room. She was hesitant to go in but knocked on the door.

Riddhima: You dont have to knock Ishani, this is your house too and you can come in whenever you like.

Ishani: No Riddhima. I am not Kabir.

Riddhima laughs: Accha toh you heard what happened?

Ishani: yes the whole house knows..

Riddhima: WHATTT! But how?

Ishani: Did you really think Vansh’s business would be kept a secret?

Riddhima: Ohh haha..no need to answer the question. Is something bothering you?

Ishani: How did you know?

Riddhima: I can tell when someone is sad. Here come sit..

Ishani sits down next to Riddhima and instantly pours her heart out.

Ishani: I think I am in love with Angre..

Riddhima: OMG that’s good na, why don’t you confess it?

Ishani: Did you really think it was that easy? Come on Riddhima, he is our bodyguard, there is no way Vansh will let me go near him.

Riddhima: Hmm..that may be a problem. But I have an idea

Ishani: What is it?

Riddhima: How about I convince Vansh to take me out to dinner again and then you can go out with Angre. That way both will be distracted and there will no business deals.

Ishani: Wow Riddhima, you are a genius. That sounds awesome.

They sat and chatted for a while but neither of them noticed that Anupriya was listening near the door.

Anupriya (thinking): These two are gossiping away while my Kabir is caught and who knows what in the basement. I have just the plan. When these two go out with their respective partners, I will have them cross paths in between. vansh will freak out seeing Ishani with Angre and Riddhima’s brilliant plan will fail. Need some backup tho, maybe Ahana and Aakash can help.

She calls them as she walks away.

Precap: Vansh and Riddhima share a moment and this time get locked in the same bedroom together.

Thats all girls and guys. I will update sometime in the week so don’t worry. See you all soon