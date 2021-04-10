A.R Rahman To Grace The Show – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

(IPML) Indian Pro Music League 10 April 2021 Today's Episode: AR Rahman The Grace The Show



The most upbeat singing reality show Indian Pro Music League (IPML) is spreading the magic of music among its fans. So in the upcoming episodes, you will see that quite well-known singer Micah Singh will grace the show and her presence will make the environment heavy. Together they will be celebrating Baisakhi and Gudipadwa special episodes as both fests are coming up so do not miss to stream it at the right time and learn about other details below.

(IPML) Indian Pro Music League 10 April 2021 Today's Episode: AR Rahman The Grace The ShowThe most amazing singer Shaan will welcome them and in a unique style as you can see in the recent promo which has been officially released by the makers. He gives them sweets, and at the same time, the team of Mumbai Warriors provide him with a favorite dish of Maharashtra called “Puranpoli” and the Punjab Lions dessert is Imarti as well as the Andhra Pradesh team offering him Ugagi is. It shows the unity of Indians that we all celebrate festivals and are always ready for celebrations.

On the show, you will also see some comedy angles along with singing, through which you will enjoy the episode to the fullest. Another side Micah Singh will mesmerize all the audience with her singing that he will sing the song “Heer Todi Sada” and Rupali Jagga will also support her with her amazing voice. As everyone knows he owns such a melodious voice and all his songs mostly fill his fans with enthusiasm. So this upcoming episode is very special for him.

He will be appreciated by ARRehman, when Karan Wahi asks him about his performance, meanwhile Mika Singh shares the experience of his first meeting with ARRehman. He said he had a weakness at the time “he did not know how to speak English with anyone else”. He then states that he has a dream that he wants to write a song that will be sung by ARRehman. As the name of the show suggests that it is a league, so it is completely filled with exceptional performances so do not miss any performances.

Even after listening to his experience, Mohammad Irfan comes on stage and says that the first break in singing career was given by Reham ji. Then you will see his great performance on the song “Behen De” shown in the movie Ravana and everyone will be mesmerized by his voice and you won’t be able to blink your eyes. So don’t forget to watch it on Zee TV at 08:00 and stay connected with us for more updates.

