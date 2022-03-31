A record crowd of 91,553 watched the Women’s Champions League game in Barcelona

Women’s football celebrated a milestone on Thursday (NZT) as a world-record crowd of more than 91,000 people watched Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the Champions League at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Organizers said there were 91,553 people in Barcelona. The previous record for any women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Joan Monfort / AP More than 91,000 people gathered at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona to watch the Champions League victory against Real Madrid.

“I don’t have words to describe it,” said Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putelas. “It was super magical. The game ended and the fans didn’t want to leave. It was incredible.”

