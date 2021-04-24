A Royal Love Story (Riansh) (IMMJ 2) Chapter 13 – TMT Updates

Chapter 13

R’s pov ..

We left the tree home .. and now we now have attain the river … After crossing this river we can be within the city ..

And from there we are able to go to palace .. alas !!

We might have attain the palace yesterday itself .. however due to this .. Mr. Fool .. all of us are caught right here ..

I hurried little and stood between the best way of river ..

” Wait .. wait .. earlier than we cross the river .. let me let you know .. this river is .. little deep so watch out .. and are you aware swimming ?? .. ” I requested elevating my eyebrows .. do they know or .. they’re little mumma’s boy ..

” We all know .. let me go .. little perspective … ” mentioned make me apart .. me .. he made me apart .. go .. now you go .. Mr. Fool .. let see ..

” First let me inform this not your swimming pool .. okay .. we conscious .. there might be deep puddles .. ” however he didn’t care then why ought to I ..

I can’t think about .. he simply .. jumped within the water .. and was drowning first however then he balanced himself .. Fool …

“Pa .. pani thanda hai ..” he mentioned shivering ..

” Wa .. water chilly .. ” he mentioned shivering ..

Authors pov …

Riddhima sat on the bottom and began laughing .. very arduous ..

Ra : ” Ruhi rise up .. we now have to succeed in residence .. earlier than it will get afternoon .. ” mentioned making her stand straight ..

R : ( laughing ) ” didu .. he .. he needed .. to be hero na .. ( to Vansh ) Aww .. you seems to be so cute .. little pet .. give your hand ..” mentioned controlling her snicker .. and forwarding .. her hand ..

However there was a smirk on Vansh face .. Vansh held riddhima’s hand .. and the very subsequent second .. riddhima was water ..

This made rakaangre ragini, Kabir and Angre) chuckle ..

R : ” Mr. Fool how are you going to do that .. ” in full rage ..

” Ruhi settle down .. let go otherwise you need to get the scolding from maa .. Hain .. say ruhi .. ” mentioned ragini making riddhima terrify ..

“No .. no .. in no way .. badima .. itne si umar mein marna Nahin hai .. jagda dangerous mein abhi chalte Hain ..” saying she began transferring ..

[ ” No .. no .. not at all .. badima .. I don’t want to die at this age .. Fighting later on , now let’s go .. ” saying she started moving .. ]

This made Vansh smirk .. as a result of he discovered the nerve .. which might make her doing something .. however what can he do with .. he don’t know her .. and later they are going to neither meet .. if solely he want he can maintain riddhima for her all life .. however alas !! .. Future is unpredictable …

R’s pov ..

Eventually .. eventually we’re right here .. omg .. our palace .. The Thakur palace ..

The palace which has my all of the childhood momeries .. and right now … Ansh additionally could be there ..

Am I dreaming .. he could be there .. ready for me .. however see right here I’m caught with this Mr. Fool ….

However eventually .. I’m right here .. however did he remembered me ?? .. as I’m doing ..

( Unknown to her a sizzling tears escaped from her eyes .. ) abruptly I felt a hand on my cheeks .. after I titled my head … I noticed him rubbing my tears .. however how this tears got here ..

” Hey .. don’t cry .. this tears are valuable .. don’t cry .. ” he mentioned .. with a heat smile .. and I backed smile him .. I don’t why ?? .. I really feel connect to him ..

He was about to maneuver .. ” I’ll miss you .. ” he frozed and appeared again to me with confusion mark .. ( unknown to her Vansh lips cured right into a smile .. an enormous smile .. )

However what I say him .. after I solely can’t get about this sudden ache .. that now I won’t be able to fulfill you .. I solely can’t get why I mentioned that ..

” Why .. can’t I miss somebody .. you .. you ( biting her decrease lip ) .. irritate me .. however nonetheless you helped me rather a lot .. and that I can’t overlook .. ” this made him smile … ” You look cute whereas smiling .. why can’t you smile at all times ..it don’t take tax .. ” I continued ..

” Properly .. sure .. it doesn’t take tax .. could ask you a query .. why so sudden .. change … properly I didn’t informed .. you .. however you’re the prettiest .. girls I have been noticed .. ” this made me blush .. closely ..

To not make him discover I lowered my head .. nevertheless it’s was too late .. I imply he noticed I used to be blushing like hell ..

V’s pov ..

Could I noticed one thing improper .. she was blushing .. she seems to be so .. stunning and sizzling on the se second .. I beloved this .. my solely phrases made this impact on her .. what would occur if I do many extra issues ..

Ra : ” Eventually .. we’re at residence .. see ruhi we’re right here .. ” like my , riddhu trance was additionally damaged along with her voice ..

R: ”Hmm .. ha didu ..”

Ok: “are hain .. however Khana toh milega na .. jungle me chal chal ke .. toh I’m drained ..”

[ K : ” Hey .. but can we get food .. continuous walking in the jungle .. I am toh tired .. ” ]

This made me and Angre .. chuckle …

A : ” Kabir .. can’t you consider something factor else .. ”

Ok : ” No .. I’m hungry .. ”

Ra: “bhukkad ..”

Ok : ” what you mentioned .. ”

” Calm down .. settle down let’s transfer in do you need to stand .. right here solely .. and struggle .. Hain .. Kabir do one factor you keep right here .. and struggle … Whereas I and Angre will go mother and pop .. what say Angre .. ” I mentioned .. and checked out Angre ..

A : ” ( controlling his grin .. ) ya .. Bhai .. ”

Ok : ” No .. no I may even come or you’ll declare me lifeless .. to them .. ”

I simply rolled my eyes .. nonsense ..

” Ragini do one factor hold him with you solely .. I can be completely happy with out him .. ” then I sensed ragini’s gasp ..

Ra : ” you solely .. take him with you I can’t stick with him .. not for one second .. ”

And began transferring in ..

After I noticed the palace which is Infront of me .. I gasp … It … It was comparable .. like their .. palace .. can or not it’s simply mere coincidence .. identical to riddhima’s identify .. ruhi .. or ..

Let me not full it .. let go and simply examine ..

As we enter within the corridor .. their was solely little distinction between them .. what I noticed I’m simply dom caught .. it means ..

Authors pov ..

As all bought to know the entry of this 5 .. all descending down ..

Ragini and Riddhima immediately went badima .. and contact her toes ..

Ra and R: “Khamma Ghani maa / badima ..”

Then to akash and Naina ..

Ra: “khamma Ghani chahu and chachi ..”

R : ” khamma Ghani maa aur Papa .. I miss you numerous .. ” mentioned hugging them ..

Then she observed .. Ajay and Uma ..

R : ” kakisa aur kakusa .. khamma Ghani ” and contact their feets ..

Uma instantly took her in her embrace ..

” O .. my Little child .. is now so huge and see now she is a beautiful girls … Now we now have to plan for her wedding ceremony ..” She mentioned ..

” Aaaa .. kakisa.. I’m nonetheless a bit of woman .. can’t you see .. ” riddhima mentioned with a pout ..

Guys !! Let me let you know about our boys response ..

Ok’s pov ..

I’m having just one factor in thoughts after witnessing the scene in me ..

The preferred songs ..

Din din tana nana .. din din tana .. tana nana ..

Din din tana nana .. din din tana .. tana nana .. 😱😱

And

Ye kya huaa .. kaise huaa… Kab huaa .. 😭😭 (😂😂 however I toh know ..)

Angre pov …

Toh they’re the Raghu and ruhi … Vah bhai vah .. he..he..he ..ab Inn dono Ka kya .. hoga .. properly I don’t have downside .. I’ll toh benefit from the film .. with popcorn and chips .. 😁😁

Vansh pov …

………………. ……… ……

……… ……

Kya ?? .. Maine kya bolu … I’m speechless .. riddhima is ruhi .. let me bang my head on wall 💫💫… In order that this nightmare simply recover from ..

[ What ?? .. what should I say … I am speechless .. riddhima is ruhi .. let me bang my head on wall 💫💫… So that this nightmare just get over .. ]

Authors pov ..

( Mil Gaya na .. boys pov .. now let focus .. on the script .. I imply on the drama .. or no matter you need to say .. let’s go yarr 😑😑 )

Uma’s pov ..

Riddhima she so stunning .. I can’t think about .. even ragini .. each seems to be as an angel ..

However the place are they ??.. I began rolling my eyes to see .. the place are they .. then I noticed there on the door ..

” What are you doing there .. come .. ” I mentioned waving my hand ..

” Hain .. Hain ya mother .. ” Vansh replied .. it looks like he was in deep thought ..

R’s pov ..

Mother .. what !! he’s aunty’s son .. O God it .. means … He’s Ansh .. No … No ..

” Kakisa he’s your son … ” On which she nodded .. and I used to be terrified ..

He got here hugged Uncle and aunt ..

After which a lady .. who’s she ..

However first I’ll cope with this Mr. Fool .. he lied .. and never informed .. that he’s Ansh ..

” First you all go .. and clean up .. after which have lunch .. you all would have drained na .. ” maa mentioned .. and I compelled a smile ..

I checked out didu .. she was additionally having the identical tense and nervous face ..

Then I flip to Vansh ..

I used to be giving him the deathly glare .. as you-just-wait-and-watch-you-are-going-to-die-Mr. Fool …

However he simply ignored me .. and smirk ..

V’s pov ..

That is now one thing good .. now you riddhima simply wait … I’ll bother .. you numerous .. as a result of now all of us are going stay … In the identical home ..

” And hain .. Kabir and Vansh .. your room is beside ragini and riddhima respectively .. so if you need any .. factor .. Kabir you’ll be able to name .. ragini and. ha Angre’s room is .. Eventually which is close to Kabir .. so you’ll be able to name Ragini too .. and Riddhima it’s important to do of Vansh .. okay ” badikaki mentioned .. ( R’s badimaa… )

I checked out riddhu .. who was pissed off .. however not confirmed .. however I let a smirk ..😏😏

Now that is sone par suhaga …. 😈😈

