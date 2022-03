According to Saudi press reports, French coach Zinedine Zidane is among the interests of a Saudi team to sign him during the next season.

The Saudi newspaper, “Al-Wiam”, revealed developments in the file of the new coach of Al-Nasr Club, amid the management’s desire to contract with a new coach next season.

And the newspaper added: “Among the nominations is the name of Zidane, to take over the coach of the club …