A science-fiction rom-com fails to launch its genre’s future

Folks, we’ve reached the stage of attempting to revive the once-great genre of “rom-coms but in space” to its former box office glory days. Despite some flashy style-bending, however, moonshot Unfortunately it doesn’t quite fulfill its potential as a bold new future for the modern-day romantic comedy.

Most of the ingredients needed for liftoff are in this light-hearted science-fiction love story, now airing on HBO Max. A solid wish-they-not-they plot device setup (complicated by space travel, of course), a refreshing genre twist to spice up old rom-coms with otherworldly vistas, and a mostly winning cast of actors. Its fast hour and forty-five minutes of runtime are enjoyable. Zach Braff even gives an unexpectedly weird enough performance as a cocky Elon…