A Season 4 of Shadowlands planned later this year! -World of Warcraft

As Kaivax indicated in a message published a few moments ago, a Season 4 of Shadowlands will begin later this year. This will bring new PvP rewards as well as a list of dungeons defined for Mythic+ as well as a raid affix system. Find the details below.

Season 3 is now underway and players are pursuing their Mythic+ and PvP goals, and the devs are now talking about what will happen after it. Later this year, once the current season has run its usual length, the team plans to end Season 3 and start Season 4 of Shadowlandsa new vision of what a season of WoW offers.

In Season 4 of Shadowlands, your PvP efforts will reward you with a new tier of PvP gear as well as other seasonal rewards like mounts and titles. The developers plan for the highest title to be ‘Eternal Gladiator’, which suits the PvP achievements of Shadowlands.

The team is excited to announce that things will be moving in Mythic+ and Raid for Season 4. The developers would like to change the Mythic+ dungeon list so that it contains 8 dungeons that come from the last four WoW expansions.

  • Tazavesh: the streets of wonders
  • Tazavesh: So’leah’s Scheme
  • Operation Mechagon – The scrapyard
  • Operation Mechagon – The Workshop
  • Return to Karazhan (bottom)
  • Return to Karazhan (summit)
  • And two dungeons of Warlords of Draenor.

To that end, the developers have launched a poll for you to help decide which Draenor dungeons will be included in the Season 4 Mythic+ rotation. this address to vote the two dungeons among Auchindoun, Bloodmaul Mine, Eternal Flora, Grimrail Depot, Moonshade Hallowed Grounds, Sky’s Edge, and Blackrock Peak Summit.

For Season 4 raids, the developers envision adding an affix system themed around Progenitors to add some new mechanics to Castle Nathria, Sanctum of Domination, and Founder’s Sepulcher. The intention is to make all three raids useful for Season 4, with increased difficulty and higher levels of loot in these.

There will be no Hall of Fame for Season 4. This is not a competitive event.

More details will be shared soon.

