A Show Beyond Reviews, In A Ground Where Many Of Us Find Redemption & Emotional Refuge

Cast: Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar

Creator: TVF & Shreyansh Pandey.

Director: Palash Vaswani.

Streaming On: Sony Liv

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 5 Episodes Around 40 Minutes Each.

Gullak Season 3 : What’s It About:

The Mishras are back. Annu is now a working individual, which means a new source of income has arrived. But with it, the expenses have also skyrocketed. Aman who topped his boards is now confused about what to do ahead, while the family pushes him for science, and with it comes the hefty fees. They go through a nightmare and come out with a sense of love, happiness and leave us giving us immense…