A slime robot that grabs objects inside your body isn’t an April Fools’ joke, but the rest are

Everyone puts on their guard on April Fools’ Day to avoid getting caught too good for true “news” stories.

But a declaration thought by many to be fake is actually a futuristic development.

New Scientist magazine published an article about the “slim robot” in Australia on 1 April, prompting some to dismiss it as a joke.

However, the story is actually true.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong has developed magnetic slime that can be used to retrieve accidentally swallowed objects inside the human body, such as button batteries.

Durable mud can pass through complex and narrow passageways only millimeters wide, reaching speeds of up to 30 millimeters per second.

research paper, which was published on March 25suggests that it may be ideal to make surgery less invasive or…