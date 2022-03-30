A Solar Storm Is Expected This Thursday

According to an assessment by NASA, there is a possibility of a moderate to large solar storm this Thursday, which is in danger of impacting the Earth.

Multiple explosions can hit Earth at once, causing low-frequency telecommunications systems to break down and satellites to fail. If the predictions come true, the events will be felt intermittently.

In addition, the northern lights will be visible as far as New York on a clear day. Chances are the alarms will go off, but they will be false alarms. Satellite navigation systems and low frequency radio will also be affected.

In February this year, 40 of the country’s 49 small satellites…