A song for every journey Celebs pick the song that signify their life

Zaan Khan

My type of music can be Ali Zafar’s Voh dekhnay mein. Incoming these line Voh dekhnay mein, Kaisi seedhi saadhi lagti, Hai bolti ki woh toh, Kuch nahi samajhti, Andar se kitni tez hai. The phrases are actually significant and say rather a lot about folks normally, not only one explicit gender.

Sidharrth Sipani

We don’t know what my occur to us within the subsequent 5 minutes, that’s how unpredictable our life is. Going by that my theme music is Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho; 2003). Every little thing that we’ve got now, we have to take pleasure in that to the fullest.

Khatija Iqbal

Dil Dhadakne Do (Dil Dhadakne Do; 2015) is the music. It’s nearly like saying ‘we’ve got one life, do no matter you’re keen on, simply ensure to take pleasure in your journey’. Sure that’s what I consider in too.

Piew jana

My music is Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho; 2003). We have to reside now to the fullest for nobody is aware of what’s in retailer for future, or if in any respect there’s a future. So no matter time we’ve got, we have to profit from it.

Mohit Daga

For me it must be Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye (Jurm;1990). Life isn’t just a mattress of roses however has extra setbacks. Whereas all of us must struggle it out, having a real companion throughout these powerful occasions makes issues higher.

Nyra Banerjee

Yeh Shaam Mastani (Kati Patang; 1971) is each my theme and temper music for all times. Each time I take heed to it I get transpired into a special world. It makes me fall in love yet again.

Micckie Dudaaney

There’s not anybody explicit music that I wish to select as a theme music of my life. I feel it completely is determined by my temper and the state of affairs that I’m in that decides the music. However there are songs that motivates, pushes me to do higher one thing like Zinda from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) or Kar Har Maidan Fateh from Sanju (2018). And once I really feel romantic, my go to music is Aye Dil Hai Mushkil (Aye Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016), I fully relate to it.

Prashant Bajaj

The music Abhi mujh mein kahin. Baaki thodi si hai zindagi from Agneepath (2012) makes me really feel like no matter occurs I’ll preserve hustling, preserve making an attempt my finest. And this is applicable o each my life and profession.

Kavitta verma

In English it’s Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do and in Hindi Jaane De from the movie Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017). Each these songs says rather a lot about life, love and heartbreaks. I join with them on numerous ranges and find yourself listening to them it doesn’t matter what my temper is.

Saurabh Kaushik

Should you take heed to Yun Hello Chala Chal Raahi (Swades; 2014) fastidiously, you’ll perceive how a lot it says about life in these couple of minutes. The melody and emotion simply provides to the temper of the music. The music simply makes me perceive and evokes me to check out life with a brand new perspective.

Jay Prakash Sharma

For me the theme music for my journey is Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye from the film Anand. Nicely, it’s a unhappy music to many, however to me it says rather a lot about life, how we should take a look at it, how we should always reside it. I simply love this music.