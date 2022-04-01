A team-by-team guide to the Qatar World Cup ahead of Friday’s draw

The group stage draw for this year’s World Cup will take place on Friday night and teams from around the world are set to find out who will be their group stage rivals in Qatar.

We’ve got a taste of everything in a hat and as always, there will be some teams that international bosses will be desperate to avoid.

From the usual suspects like France, England, Brazil, Argentina and Spain to potentially difficult ties like Senegal, Denmark, Holland and Serbia – even plenty of unheard football nations like Canada and host Qatar.

Here, sportsmail 29 already rules out qualified teams and other nations still close to the draw edges to complete their play-offs.