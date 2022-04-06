A team from the climb eliminated one of the first players of the Copa Argentina on penalties.

Gimnasia de Jujuy was more efficient on penalties and after a 0-0 draw in regular time in the 32nd round, won 4-3 against Central Cordoba tonight in La Rioja. Argentina Cup Final.

In a series full of emotions until the end, Cristian Luchetti blocked the last shot against Jonathan Bay and “Lobo” captain Lucas Fernandez whipped up the story with his own goal and decided 4–3 in his team’s favour.

Converted to Gimnasia de Jujuy: Gonzalez, Gatti, Belgia and Hernandez. While Cosaro -Insfán blocked his shot – and Tunessi missed their penalty. For their part, Lopez, Graham and Martinez scored for “Railway”. Also, Ramirez, Riano and Bey – Luchetti involving his shot – missed their penalty.

