“A team that struggled financially” – full praise game for Lance Stroke’s father and Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroke

“A team that struggled financially” – Lance Streep has drawn praise on his father and Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroke.

Lance Stroke is a proud son. He has seen his father Lawrence take over Force India and continue his success with Racing Point. Last season was a success, with the racing point finishing P4 overall, and Sergio Perez won one race, his maiden. Stro Jr. was in a conversation with Lawrence and Aston Martin Motorsport-magazin.com

“I don’t know what people are watching, but what I’ve seen in the last two years is incredible. What he has done, how he has put the project together with Aston Martin, how he has done this team in two years Changed, it’s so incredible.

“It’s completely different. A lot of people are the same, but we have a lot of extras over the years, which is a big help. When I arrived here in 2019, it was a team that was struggling financially. People did not have the resources to build the right car with their talent.

"With the work that my father did, he has given the tools to these incredibly talented people in the factory who have gone above and beyond for so long. Now I think we can move forward and have an exciting time ahead."

Can Aston Martin beat Red Bull in P2 this season?

Red Bull breaks up with Aston Martin This season, the latter has a team of his own. And the prestigious British outfit is set to punch above its weight and challenge Red Bull for P2. If that happens, both Lance Stroke and Sebastian Vettel will have to bring their A-game to the grid.

“The ability is really to fight from the front. Hopefully this year too. It will probably be difficult to challenge Red Bull and Mercedes because they are very strong, but Red Bull. And against other teams that we fought last year, hopefully we can widen this gap further. “

