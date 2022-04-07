A tedious comedy on the importance of education

After his name surfaces in a scam, Gangaram Chaudhary (Abhishek Bachchan), CM of fictional state Harit Pradesh is sentenced to judicial custody. To skip jail hardships, the disgraced 50 something Haryanvi politician opts to get back to studies and appear for class 10 board exams during his sentence. He vows that he wouldn’t be a CM again unless he’s Dasvi pass.

Review: To retain the chair in the family, Gangaram ensures his wife (demure housewife Vimladevi played by Nimrat Kaur) takes over as the CM in his absence. Unwilling at the beginning to get her hands dirty in the murky world of politics, the wife takes a sudden liking to it once she tastes power and fame. Vimladevi no longer wishes to play second fiddle and likes the ring of Gangaram being addressed as the…