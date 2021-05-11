ENTERTAINMENT

A third season of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes-starrer ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’?

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Yash and Mamta Patnaik with their banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment have given a new meaning to versatility. They have not just excelled in giving the audience the best thrillers in the industry, but their romantic stories too have always struck the right chord with the audience.

Well, one of their shows that created huge buzz was Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi”. The first season of the show went on-air in February 2016 and ended in August 2017, but on public demand the makers aired some extra episodes between September 2017 and November 2017, and looks like we might see a third season soon.

You ask how we know, well, Yash recently took to his Instagram account and shared a post which was an audio note. With “Pehchana? Stay tuned for a surprise!”, the audio was actually the title track of the show, and the ace producer captioned it as “Music of heart.”

He even shared a throwback pic from what looks like a celebration on the sets of “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi”. He captioned it as, “Throwback 7th May 2016. Happy people, happy faces.”

Does this mean they are coming back with a third season? Will it feature Shaheer, Erica and Supriya Pilgaonkar once again? Are we going to see some new faces? What about the story? We can’t wait for Yash to reveal more deets about it. Can you?

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top