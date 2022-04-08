A tiki-taka goal allows Barca to snatch a share in Frankfurt

since joining Xavi On the bench, Barca have managed to raise the bar and go on to play just 13 games without a loss. after deleting Naples And this GalatasarayThe Catalans faced the Germans of Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

There is no downtime in this opening game. We have been playing for 2 minutes and Ferran Torres fires a distant, floating shot that forces kevin trap To rest. German answer is not long in coming, but to try knauf A corner (for the third) is pushed back. Frankfurt are on the verge of opening the scoring after a well organized counter-attack but sleep jibril Doesn’t fit his shot. Barca gets agitated in the first quarter of an hour and tries to respond with aubameyangwithout success.

The tempo slows down a bit and the arguments are balanced again by the time half-time approaches. Very dangerous on the counter since the start of the match, the Germans project themselves quickly. Sergio…