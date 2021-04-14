A time to fast, pray and reflect: Celebs talk about Ramadan

Aly Goni: I’ll largely be in Jammu with my household this time as a result of I feel you may be taught so many issues right now and I nonetheless love studying from my dad and mom. It’s a unique feeling altogether. Final yr, I used to be on their own in Mumbai as there was a lockdown so my Ramadan month was lonely. I personally love this month. I feel that since now we have 12 months in a yr, it’s good to dedicate one to Allah. Throughout Roza, one can be taught many issues. When I’m capturing, the Iftaar time is all the time very vigorous and enjoyable. As all of the solid joins me in your iftaar and that feeling could be very joyful.

Shireen Mirza: Ramadan is my favourite month and I wait without end for it to come back yearly. I’ve been fasting for the reason that age of 12 and I don’t keep in mind a day the place I didn’t quick in Ramadan. It’s a pure feeling which might’t be expressed. This month is a time to quick, pray and replicate. Fasting from meals and water all day permits us to understand our lives extra and be extra grateful for what now we have. Doing annual charity or donation offers an utmost peace. Sehri has been troublesome for me since I dwell in Mumbai and I miss my household throughout it, particularly when are sending me pics of all of the felicitous meals they’re having. For Iiftaar I’ve all the time been very lucky coz of the individuals I’ve labored with. Ekta ma’am and my Yeh Hai Mohabbatein workforce have been very useful and type. They provide me a break for iftar and all the unit cuts fruits collectively and all of us break the quick along with us. And that’s the place all of us get collectively and we break the norms that society has created. It’s a phenomenal sight to look at everybody gathering and the consuming date and sharbat. This yr I’m with my household in Jaipur and it’s the perfect feeling it’s one thing that I’ve missed for thus a few years. ‘Ramadan is a check however the peace you get is gorgeous ‘

Hasan Zaidi: It is a month of pureness and yearly I stay up for today. I can be capturing for my new present so I’m but to determine how I can be doing. One will get cleansed within the physique and the thoughts as properly, it’s a time of introspection. I’ll pray to Allah that it really works out properly.

Zaan Khan: I’ve began conserving Roza since I used to be 7. It’s been 4-5 years that in Roza I’m capturing. It’s a month of blessings for all of us and I preserve all of the Roza with plenty of willpower and focus. Onset, I don’t do a lot speaking other than my dialogues as I wish to save vitality. Throughout this time when the entire world is seeing such robust instances, I can be praying for all of us.