A Timeline of the Falklands War

The Falkland Conflict was a short undeclared war between Argentina and Britain over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, brought about by Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands and Britain’s fight to regain them.

After the Argentine flag was hoisted at a whaling station in South Georgia on 19 March, British intelligence warned that the Argentine invasion fleet could converge on the Falkland Islands.

On 2 April, as Argentina invaded, Britain sent a large task force led by HMS Invincible to the Falkland Islands.