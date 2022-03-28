Two and a half hours into the 94th Annual Academy Awards, I was finalizing the night’s stories and stupidly browsing the red-carpet shed’s final tweets, convinced that the rest of my evening had turned into Jamie and sleep. That’s half the potential of a CBD gummy that helps. Then suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere, it happened: Presenter Chris Rock made an ugly joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss, and her husband, Will Smith, took the stage by slamming Rock and shouting accusations. planted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f. *lick the mouth.”

As if the turmoil concerning Will Smith for a ceremony wasn’t enough, moments later Smith was called on stage to accept the Best-Actor Oscar for his performance. King Richard, During his speech, he apologized in tears.