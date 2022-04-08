A transportive and engaging experience even if predictable

Story: Serving as a spin-off and a prequel to the Harry Potter film series, the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise follows Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his team led by wizard and his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as they plan to thwart the nefarious motives of the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), who strives for world domination by initiating a wizard-muggle war.

Review: The story of good vs evil is as old as the hills. It could be good guys vs bad guys, good mutants against bad mutants (X-Men), righteous superheroes fighting against the supervillains (every superhero movie) and so on and so forth. All wars lead to saving the world and those who cannot defend themselves. Based on JK Rowling’s (billion dollar) imagination…