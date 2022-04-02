A walk in the park for Club Brugge which is currently coming from the leaders union at two points

What seemed easy at first, later became an easy task. Club Brugge won 1–3 in a field of Red Lantern bearshots and are again close to Union, who still have to go standard on Sunday.

There was already Club Brugge in an Olympic stadium without supporters which struck the clock. The visitors dominated the opening quarter, but the crossbar, a goal that was dismissed by VAR and a very strong Lajoli at the top saved furniture for Beerschot. It was still the prize for Blauw-Zwart after only less than 20 minutes. Through Olsen and Ritts, the ball ended up on Noah Lange, who hit 0-1 in the bottom left corner. The Dutchman was in the starting line-up for a long time and thanked his coach for his confidence with a goal. Lang was later able to double the score with his head, but was again Lejolie. He was by far the best man for Beerschot, the ten other ‘rats’ were invisible.

The calf seemed early for Beerschot…